Kent Albert Will

July 16, 1960 - January 11, 2022

Kent Albert Will, 61, of Bradshaw, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Bradshaw.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Metz Chapel in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Kent has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Military services will be held following his service at the mortuary.

He was born on July 16, 1960, to Arno and Carol (Crumley) Will in Genoa, Nebraska. On Sept. 14, 2001, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Hamilton in rural Henderson, Nebraska.

Kent served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked as the village maintenance man for Bradshaw. Kent was a huge sports fan and enjoyed golf, football, NASCAR, playing cards and riding in the golf cart. He especially enjoyed spending time with the family and his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Bradshaw; son, Kent (Mandy) Will; daughter, Candi (friend Josh) Parker all of Panama City, Florida; and two grandchildren, Peyton and Blake. He is also survived by his brother, Rodney Will of Bradshaw; his sister, Grace (Tim) Kula of Shelby; and his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.