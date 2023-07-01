Kent Douglas Phillips

Kent Douglas Phillips entered into eternal life at the Emerald Rehab Center in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 6, 2023.

Left to cherish the memories of his wonderful earthly life are Kent's wife of 67 years, Gloria; his children: Doug (Karen), Deb and Julie (Christopher); his 20 grandchildren; and his 19 great-grandchildren.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents Gordon Kent and Erva Joy Phillips; his brother William George Phillips; and his son-in law John Furey.

Kent met Gloria in Georgia and as Gloria would later say, “It was love at first sight.” He loved his wife dearly and he showed this each and every day. They were married in Augusta, Georgia, on April 7, 1956.

Kent attended Lincoln Northeast High School during his high school years then received his bachelor's of music education and master's of music degrees from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Kent then enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was retired from the Army Reserves with the rank of Captain in 1992. He served during the Korean Conflict and received the Meritorious Service Medal.

Kent was a public-school band instructor in Tecumseh and Columbus, Nebraska, and was a chemical technician at Becton-Dickinson in Columbus. Kent loved music. He would spend many Sunday afternoons listening to his vast collection of opera recordings. He enjoyed marching in the University of Nebraska marching band alumni group while playing his tenor drum as well as playing in the Columbus Community Summer Band.

Kent and his family attended the Grace Episcopal Church in Columbus. Being involved in the church was always important to Kent. His love for the church and the church family were evident throughout his life in Columbus. Above all, Kent loved his wife and family. He looked forward to spending the holidays surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kent was involved in the Masonic Lodge and took great pride of his involvement in the American Legion (where he served as Commander); the Blue Lodge, York Rite and Scottish Rite of the Masonic Lodge; and the Pawnee Sesostris Shrine Club.

A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church in Columbus at 11 a.m. The family will begin to greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Private inurnment of his cremains will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Military honors will be provided by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

