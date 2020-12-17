Keri Ann Pinkerman
Age 50
Keri Ann Pinkerman, 50, of Columbus, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Isidore's with a 6 p.m. vigil to follow, also at the church. Interment is in the St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. The funeral will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
