Kerry Korth

November 26, 1960-May 29, 2020

Kerry Korth, 59, of Humphrey, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Humphrey, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Private family interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation, without the family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Everyone is asked to follow all CDC guidelines. Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice. The service may be viewed on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday.

Kerry Korth was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Omaha, to Francis and Katherine (Pilcher) Korth. The family moved to the Humphrey area when Kerry was a young child. He graduated from Humphrey High School and on Oct. 23, 1981, was united in marriage to Linda Frauendorfer at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.