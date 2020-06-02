Kerry Korth
November 26, 1960-May 29, 2020
Kerry Korth, 59, of Humphrey, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Humphrey, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Private family interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation, without the family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Everyone is asked to follow all CDC guidelines. Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice. The service may be viewed on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday.
Kerry Korth was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Omaha, to Francis and Katherine (Pilcher) Korth. The family moved to the Humphrey area when Kerry was a young child. He graduated from Humphrey High School and on Oct. 23, 1981, was united in marriage to Linda Frauendorfer at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.
Kerry drove truck all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and taught his four children the love of the outdoors as well as the sport of hunting and fishing. When his three boys were younger, he would coach them in baseball, and would make it home from his over the road trucking to show support for his children in their activities. He had quite the sense of humor and loved telling stories and joking around with his six grandchildren. One of his favorite lines was “I'll wrestle you grandkids in a square circle.” Kerry was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Kerry is survived by wife, Linda Korth of Humphrey; daughter, Angie Korth of Omaha; grandchild, Cohen Korth; son, Jaime (Shari) Korth of Omaha; grandchildren, Mikenna, Karter and Kyler; son, Joe Korth of Clarkson; son, Josh (Katie) Korth of Columbus; grandchildren, Paisley and Gavin; brother, Kelly (Sue) Korth of Omaha; sister, Kris (Tom) Hastreiter of Humphrey; brother, Kent (Carolyn) Korth of Humphrey; sister, Kim (Gary Fetter) Korth of Columbus; brother, Larry (Joan) Korth of Creston; a niece and nephews.
Kerry was preceded in death by parents, Francis and Katherine Korth; nephew, Andy Korth.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.
