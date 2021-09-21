Kevin Baugher Sr.

Kevin M. Baugher, Sr.

May 15, 1956 – September 16, 2021

Kevin M. Baugher, Sr., 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Cool officiating. There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Kevin was born in Robbinsdale (a suburb of Minneapolis), Minnesota, on May 15, 1956, to Jerry and Mary (Lindberg) Baugher. His family moved to California when Kevin was 5-years-old. At 12-years-old, his family returned to Minnesota and lived in Minneota. Kevin went to McCrossan Boys Ranch at age 14 and lived there until age 18. He traveled all over the United States doing construction work, which became his life's career and passion.

Kevin was working in Norfolk, Nebraska, when he met Brenda Hawkinson. They married in Norfolk on July 11, 1992, and started their own construction business as general contractors. They moved to Columbus in 2006.