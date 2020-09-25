 Skip to main content
Kevin Kenny
March 13, 1958-September 15, 2020

Kevin J. Kenny of Reno, Nevada, husband of Carolyn (Mueller). Memories can be shared at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.

