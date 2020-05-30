Kevin Knake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Kent Knake

December 23, 1962-May 27, 2020

Kevin Kent Knake, 57, of Hastings, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Hastings with his wife, Chris, by his side after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Social distance Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation without the family present will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. A family vigil service will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Due to restrictions, the Mass will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Monday on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.