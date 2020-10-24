Kevin Lee Jarecki

October 12, 1954-October 20, 2020

Kevin Lee Jarecki, 66, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, due to complications of heart surgery.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A vigilosary will be held 7 p.m. on Thursday also at the church.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50% capacity will be allowed in the church and hall for both services. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. Burial in the Ss. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery is open to all.

The service and vigil will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Kevin Lee Jarecki was born Oct. 12, 1954 in Columbus, Nebraska, to Louis and Alice (Matya) Jarecki. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1973 and from CCC-Columbus in 1975 with an Auto Mechanics Associates Degree. He sang and toured with the college singing group. After college, Kevin operated and drove a truck for the family business until he had a family of his own. He married Ileana Carde on April 9, 1994, in Platte Center. They had two sons, Jacob and Mark.