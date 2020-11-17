Kevin Michael Leitschuck

Kevin Michael (Mike) Leitschuck

July 4, 1956 - November 8, 2020

Kevin Michael (Mike) Leitschuck, 64, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha following complications due to COPD.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 18, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery.

Mike was born on July 4, 1956, in Cheverly, Maryland.

Mike is survived by his mother, Patricia Leitschuck; sister Jackie Perry (Tim); wife, Kathy, and her children, Curtis (Holly) Foulk; lots of grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Keith Leitschuck; son-in-law, Brian Miller; and all of his grandparents.