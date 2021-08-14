Kevin Ternus

January 26, 1967 - August 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in St. Michael's Cemetery in Tarnov, Nebraska. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. The service on Monday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Kevin Ternus was born Jan. 26, 1967, in Nebraska. He grew up in Humphrey where he attended Humphrey Public Schools. Kevin graduated in 1985. He attended college for a short time before joining the U.S. Navy. Kevin served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years on submarines, serving as a cook/baker. Following his time in the Navy, he returned to Columbus where he cooked for Columbus Public Schools from 2014-2019. In 2019, he moved to Olathe, Kansas, where he cooked for Olathe Public Schools. Kevin was avid sports fan. He enjoyed the KC Royals, Minnesota Vikings, Boston Celtics, Husker football, NASCAR and Creighton basketball. Family and faith were very important in his life.