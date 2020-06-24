Kevin “Trapper” Davidson

Age 41

Kevin “Trapper” Davidson, 41, of Syracuse, Nebraska, formerly of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident near Palmyra, Nebraska..

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Boone County Event Center in Albion, Nebraska, with Jacquie Samway, PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Newman Grove, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Boone County Event Center. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHMs will be followed at both the visitation and funeral.