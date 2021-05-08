Killian "Kelly" Korth

Killian J. “Kelly” Korth
September 25, 1950 – May 5, 2021
Killian J. “Kelly” Korth passed away May 5, 2021.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5810 Oak Hills Drive.
Survived by wife of 49 years, Sue; sons, Brian (Joy) and Scott (Jennifer) Korth; grandchildren, Hailey, Kamden and Addison Korth; brothers, Kent (Caroline) and Larry (Joan) Korth; sisters, Kris (Tom) Hastreiter and Kim (Gary) Korth; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Katherine Korth; and brother, Kerry Korth.
For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com.
Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel) 6505 S. 144 St. Omaha, NE 68114 402-895-3400