Kim Forney

January 21, 1956 - August 13, 2022

Kim Forney, 66, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home.

A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. Kim's family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in the David City Cemetery.

Kim Forney was born Jan. 21, 1956, in David City, Nebraska, to Martin and Mary Ann (Divisek) Schroeder. She grew up on the family farm near David City. Kim graduated from Columbus High School in 1974. She worked at Dale Electronic for a short time before joining the New World Inn as the bookkeeper/accountant for 23 years. She later became the general manager of the Days Inn where she worked for six years until joining the First National Bank for 17 years as a teller in the downtown drive thru until her retirement. In 2000 Kim was married to Tim Forney in Tampa, Florida. This union blended a family of four sons.

Kim loved to travel with Tim on their motorcycle. They traveled extensively throughout the United States. Along with their extended trips, she enjoyed weekend and daily rides with their friends. Kim loved spending time with her family and her friends.

Kim is survived by her husband, Tim Forney of Columbus; son, Matt (Cindy) Ernst of Columbus; son, Nick (Andrea) Birkel of Columbus; step-son, Adam Forney of Lincoln; step-son, Andrew Forney of David City; eight grandchildren; sister, Jackie Krzycki of Norfolk; and brother, Ken (Deb) Schroeder of Lincoln.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin, Jr and Mary Ann Schroeder.

Kim's family would like to give a special thanks to Courtney with Home Health/Hospice and to all her healthcare providers.