Kim Muller

April 11, 1959 - January 5, 2022

Kim Muller, 62, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Word of Life Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Roselawn Cemetery.

Kim “Buck” Muller was born April 11, 1959, in Columbus to Earl and Kathryn (Rawhouser) Muller. Kim graduated from Columbus High School in 1977. Kim worked in security, was a deputy sheriff in Butler County and worked maintenance at Platte College. Kim was married to Gayle Wrolson in Columbus. Kim enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casinos and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by step-children, Casey, Tasha, Crystal and Devon; many step-grandchildren; brother, Russ (Nancy) Muller of Gillette, Wyoming; sister, Kandy Laska of Columbus; sister, Debra Muller of Columbus; sister, Brenda (Joyce Ehrich) Muller of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Kathryn Muller; brothers, Rod and Kevin Muller; and sister, Sharon Mohrmann.