Kimberly Stachura

March 13, 1974 - November 24, 2021

Kimberly Stachura, of East Liverpool, Ohio, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at her home in Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Visitation is on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at St. Stanislaus Church. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Kimberly Stachura was born March 13, 1974, in Columbus to Richard and Charlene (Smith) Stachura. She grew up in Duncan and graduated from Columbus High School in 1992. Kim moved to Ohio in 2000 and attended Kaplan University where she received her associate degree in medical billing and coding. Kim worked for several home health care services in the East Liverpool area. Kim enjoyed reading, cross stitching and spending time with friends.

Kim is survived by her parents, Rich and Charlene Stachura of Duncan; brother, Todd (Amy) Stachura of Columbus; sister, Pam (Jarod) Wozniak of Shelby; and nieces and nephew, Katie and Gwen Stachura and Weston Wozniak.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Felix and Rose Stachura and Art and Clara Smith.