Kinyon "Ken" Brooks

Kinyon 'Ken' Edwin Brooks

November 26, 1952 - August 6, 2022

Kinyon “Ken” Edwin Brooks, Jr., 69, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Naples, Florida, at Naples Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska, followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service also at the church.

Ken was born Nov. 26, 1952, to Kinyon (Ted) Brooks and Patricia (Simpson) Brooks. Ken dedicated his life to fitness, martial arts and his family. He owned and operated Pulse Fitness and American Taekwondo and Hapkido Academy in Columbus for 40 years. Ken was the first CCW instructor in the state of Nebraska, providing firearm classes to many. Grand Master Brooks earned his 9th degree black in Taekwondo in 2022, achieving his lifelong goal. Ken had a passion for hunting, fishing, woodworking, motorcycles and coaching. He was a dear friend to many and a legend to all.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Brooks; daughter, Jerri (Jeff) Palik; son, Taylor Brooks; daughter, Shelby Brooks; grandchildren, Jayden, Jared and Jacie Palik and EllaRae Brooks; sisters, Renee (Ken) Henggeler, Lea (Chuck) Brooks-Wytias and Michelle (Bob) Soulliere; and brothers, Bill (Lynne) Brooks, Michael Brooks and Patrick Brooks.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kinyon Brooks; and his mother, Patricia Brooks.

