Kristina Linden

April 19, 1980 - June 12, 2021

Kristina Linden, 41, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home in Grand Island after a long battle with cancer.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, prior to the service.

Kristina was born April 19, 1980, and adopted by Roger and Marlene (Smith) Reinke. Growing up, she enjoyed reading and playing the piano. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1998 and then attended Nebraska Christian College. While living in Omaha, Nebraska, Kristina worked at the Jones Store and after moving to Grand Island, Nebraska, in 2005, she worked at Home Depot. She later became a consultant for Perfectly Posh. She loved to spend time with her dog, Clara, and as part of her therapy, found comfort in gardening and tending to her flowers.