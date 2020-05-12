× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lambert S. Torczon

October 25, 1926-May 11, 2020

Lambert S. Torczon, 93, of Columbus, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Private family Vigil and Mass of Christian Burial is at St. Isidore Catholic Church with The Rev. Joseph A. Miksch officiating. Public visitation is from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at McKown Funeral Home with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

The Vigil service will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Lambert S. “Lambo” Torczon was born Oct. 25, 1926, on the family farm near Platte Center to Joseph and Veronica (Jarosz) Torczon. He attended St. Michael’s in Tarnov. He married Barbara Valasek on June 1, 1953, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, and they would have been married for 67 years. Lambo worked on the family farm until his marriage, and then went to work on the Behlen Construction crew. He then found his lifelong dream job of driving a truck for Gerhold Concrete. They made their home in Columbus.