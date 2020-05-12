Lambert S. Torczon
October 25, 1926-May 11, 2020
Lambert S. Torczon, 93, of Columbus, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.
Private family Vigil and Mass of Christian Burial is at St. Isidore Catholic Church with The Rev. Joseph A. Miksch officiating. Public visitation is from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at McKown Funeral Home with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.
The Vigil service will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Lambert S. “Lambo” Torczon was born Oct. 25, 1926, on the family farm near Platte Center to Joseph and Veronica (Jarosz) Torczon. He attended St. Michael’s in Tarnov. He married Barbara Valasek on June 1, 1953, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, and they would have been married for 67 years. Lambo worked on the family farm until his marriage, and then went to work on the Behlen Construction crew. He then found his lifelong dream job of driving a truck for Gerhold Concrete. They made their home in Columbus.
Lambo was a founding parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church, where he ushered for many years. He loved to play cards, especially at Ted’s Tea Room and other local establishments on 11th Street. He is now with his brothers playing Sheephead. Lambo loved all sports, especially Nebraska football and volleyball and Creighton basketball. His biggest thrill was to watch his grandkids play sports.
Lambert was the family meteorologist, usually going from window to window to watch the storms and always wondering how much rain everybody received.
Lambert is survived by his wife, Barbara Torczon of Columbus; son, Tim (Stephanie) Torczon of Juniata– Craig, Jennifer, and Brett (Amy); son, Rick (Carol) Torczon of Columbus - Andrea (Andy) Foltz, Derek (Carrie) and Dana (Olivia); daughter, Doreen (Augie) Runge of Columbus – AJ (Rose), Tyler (Jordan), Bethany (Justin) Wilke; daughter, Stacey (Jon) Schefus of Columbus - Camden and Braeden; sister, Joan Duesman of Humphrey; sisters-in-law: Bonnie, Lugene and Lucille Torczon; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Veronica Torczon; and brothers, Clarence, LaVerne, and Denis Torczon.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Church.
