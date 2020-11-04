Lance Pfeifer

Lance Ronald Pfeifer

February 1, 1968-October 31, 2020

Lance Ronald Pfeifer, 52, of Stromsburg, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, as the result of a car accident.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay, Nebraska, with Father Eric Olson and Pastor Brad Birtell officiating.

Lance was born Feb. 1, 1968, to Ronald and Kathryn 'Kak' Ann (Kapels-Swanson) Pfeifer in Fremont, Nebraska. He attended elementary school in Stromsburg and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School in 1986.

On Sept. 12, 1986, he was united in marriage to Vicki Ann Borg at Calvary Lutheran Church in Swede Home. To this union three sons were born.

Lance remained in the Lindsay area, working at Lindsay Manufacturing and Farmer's Coop before moving to Columbus. He worked at Frontier Coop, and in May 2017, began working at Heartland Builders in Columbus as a vendor and safety specialist. Most recently, he also ran the Wetlands Bar and Grill in Rising City.

Lance was a big Kansas City Chiefs football fan.