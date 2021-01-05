Landen Oakley

Landen James Oakley

July 13, 2020 – January 3, 2021

Landen James Oakley, 5 months old, was born, July 13, 2020, in Omaha, to Tyler and Abbi (Zywiec) Oakley, along with his twin sister, Briella.

Landen was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia. After countless surgeries, he gained his heavenly wings in his mother's arms on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by his family in Omaha, Nebraska. Landen was a strong fighter and perfect in every way.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Landen in survived by parents, Tyler and Abbi Oakley; twin sister, Briella Oakley; grandparents, Gary and Cindy Zywiec and Dan and Jeannie Oakley; great-grandmother, Bessie Rudman; great-grandparents, Gene and Dee Zywiec; aunts and uncles, Brandi Hinkle, Chad (Michelle) Oakley, Brock Oakley, Tom (Carrie) Oakley and Nick Zywiec.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Eddie and Bonnie Crouse; great-grandfather, Delbert Oakley; and great-grandparents, Bill and Colleen Ebner.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.