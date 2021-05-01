 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lanora Sorensen
0 comments

Lanora Sorensen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lanora Sorensen

Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen

August 31, 1933 – April 22, 2021

Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen passed away April 22, 2021, and had lived in the Columbus area until 1966, when she moved to Wayne County upon marriage.

A public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on May 27 and a public Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on July 3 with reception to follow. Both events will be at Grace Lutheran Church at 904 Logan St. in Wayne, Nebraska.

Memorials can be designated to Grace Lutheran Church or The American Cancer Society.

See www.hasemannfuneralhome.com for details.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Suicide awareness presentation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News