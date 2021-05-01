Lanora Sorensen

Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen

August 31, 1933 – April 22, 2021

Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen passed away April 22, 2021, and had lived in the Columbus area until 1966, when she moved to Wayne County upon marriage.

A public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on May 27 and a public Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on July 3 with reception to follow. Both events will be at Grace Lutheran Church at 904 Logan St. in Wayne, Nebraska.