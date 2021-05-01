Lanora Sorensen

Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen
August 31, 1933 – April 22, 2021
Lanora Charline Siebler Sorensen passed away April 22, 2021, and had lived in the Columbus area until 1966, when she moved to Wayne County upon marriage.
A public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on May 27 and a public Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on July 3 with reception to follow. Both events will be at Grace Lutheran Church at 904 Logan St. in Wayne, Nebraska.
Memorials can be designated to Grace Lutheran Church or The American Cancer Society.
See www.hasemannfuneralhome.com for details.