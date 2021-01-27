LaRene Busler

December 3, 1930 - January 24, 2021

LaRene Busler, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

LaRene was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Charles and Anne (Koca) Krupicka. She attended Geneva Public Schools and after graduation went to work as a phone operator in York, Nebraska. On June 27, 1953, LaRene was united in marriage to Robert Busler at the First Presbyterian Church in York.

The couple moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and then back to York before moving to Columbus in 1957. LaRene was a member of Navy Mothers and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader.