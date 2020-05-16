× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Larry Behlen

September 9, 1943- May 15, 2020

Larry Behlen, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Private family services will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home with The Rev. Clyde Zimbelman officiating. Public interment will be held at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery, with COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be directed to Shell Creek Baptist Church.

Larry Gene Behlen was born Sept. 9, 1943, to Elmer and Virgie (Mohrman) Behlen at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska. He attended District 77 through the eighth grade and graduated from Columbus High School in 1961. After graduation, he took over the family farm. Larry was united in marriage to Micky Launer on Nov. 1, 1963, in North Platte, Nebraska.

Larry and Micky farmed together for 55 years, including hog and grain operations. During his years of operating the family farm, he also did custom corn shelling and hauling, and worked at Creston Grain and Lumber, Purina Feed, Mohrman Tool, and also 28 years at Lindsay Manufacturing Co.