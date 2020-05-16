Larry Behlen
September 9, 1943- May 15, 2020
Larry Behlen, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Private family services will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home with The Rev. Clyde Zimbelman officiating. Public interment will be held at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery, with COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be directed to Shell Creek Baptist Church.
Larry Gene Behlen was born Sept. 9, 1943, to Elmer and Virgie (Mohrman) Behlen at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska. He attended District 77 through the eighth grade and graduated from Columbus High School in 1961. After graduation, he took over the family farm. Larry was united in marriage to Micky Launer on Nov. 1, 1963, in North Platte, Nebraska.
Larry and Micky farmed together for 55 years, including hog and grain operations. During his years of operating the family farm, he also did custom corn shelling and hauling, and worked at Creston Grain and Lumber, Purina Feed, Mohrman Tool, and also 28 years at Lindsay Manufacturing Co.
Larry enjoyed helping work on stock cars along with his brothers, attending stock car/sprint car races, spending time at their lake cabin, and watching his children/grandchildren's sports. He accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized at Shell Creek Baptist Church, rural Columbus, where he was a lifelong member, and served as trustee and usher. He was also a member of Baptist Youth Fellowship. Larry loved to go for a drive with Micky, looking at crops or anything else where their path took them.
Larry is survived by his wife, Micky Behlen of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Jon (Karlene) Behlen of Raymond, Nebraska; grandchildren, Samuel (Megan) Behlen of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Sarah (fiancé – Cameron Carritt) Behlen of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Jan Marie (Brian) Locket of Centennial, Colorado; grandchild, Max Anna Locket of Centennial, Colorado; son, Steve (Kelly) Behlen of Seward, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brittney (Josh) Sladky of Raymond, Nebraska, Hailey Behlen of Seward, Nebraska, Megan (Joseph) Burkey of Milford, Nebraska, and Josh (Kasey) Behlen of Lincoln, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Gage Sladky of Raymond, Nebraska, and Bear Behlen of Seward, Nebraska; son, Matt (Jodi) Behlen of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren, Cade (Haley) Behlen, Brook Behlen, Ashley Behlen, Brett Behlen and Addison Behlen, all of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Joani (Gerry) Szudlo of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Charlene Behlen and Ardith Behlen of Columbus, Nebraska, and Pat Harris of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Virgie Behlen; brothers, Carroll and Bob Behlen; nephew, John Matteson; and uncles, Loren (Evie) Behlen, George (Ruth Ann) Behlen, and Darold and Vernon Mohrman.
