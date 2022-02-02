Larry Bobert

February 27, 1947 - January 12, 2022

Larry Bobert, 74, of Lexington, Nebraska, died at his home Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

The funeral was held on Jan. 22. Inurnment took place at Fort McPherson with military honors.

Larry was born to Morris and Dorothy Bobert on Feb. 27, 1947, at Rockford, Illinois. He was raised on a dairy and hog farm in central Wisconsin. Larry was active in 4-H and showed Angus cattle at the county fair. He graduated from Stratford High School in Stratford, Wisconsin, in 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force from August of 1966 through August of 1970. He was stationed in Germany and stateside.

Larry had one son, Gordon, who died in Plainview, Nebraska; and one daughter, Jennifer, who resides in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with her husband Jason.

Larry spent his working career as a partsman at John Deere and International Harvester. He took pride in his work and his knowledge of the implement and ag business.

Larry loved hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and his dogs.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Wilson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brothers, Jerry (Carolyn) Bobert of Columbus, Bob of Eustis, Ken (Wendy) Bobert of Council, Idaho, Scott of Loveland, Colorado, and Rob (Gina) Bobert of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; sisters, Dolly (John) Wochner of York, Shellye (Tim) Mihulka of Columbus and Lisa Dohmen of Knoxville, Tennessee; half-sister, Judy Miller of Carlifhe, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Dorothy Bobert; son, Gordon; brother, Jon; and half-brothers, Richard and Raymond.