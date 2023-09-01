Larry ‘Cat' Micek

September 10, 1940 - August 30, 2023

Larry “Cat” Micek, 82, of Shelby, Nebraska, died Aug. 30, 2023, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan. Visitation is Friday from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan.

Larry was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Polk County, Nebraska to Jacob Micek and Frances (Stachura) Micek Kosiba. He attended grade school at District 9 and graduated from Duncan High School in 1958. After school, he worked a variety of jobs including delivering cream, which is how he discovered he never wanted to get married. Cat then went onto begin his long-time career farming, trucking, and raising cattle. Through the years, he made many friends and fed cattle at many different feedyards. Cat loved playing cards, socializing with his many friends, and telling a wide variety of jokes.

Larry picked up his nickname “cat” because he was known for having 9 lives … or 20 something of them!

He is survived by: Special Friend: Helen Hohndorf of Shelby, Nebraska; Sister: Joann Bright of Shelby, Nebraska; Sister: Nancy (Lanny) Fisher of Columbus, Nebraska; Sister-in-laws: Rita Micek and Dianne Micek of Columbus; Aunt: Martha Stachura; and Many Nieces and Nephews

He was preceded in death by: Parents: Jacob Micek and Frances Micek Kosiba; Brothers: Jack Micek, Eugene “Butch” Micek ; Nephew: Doug Micek; and Brother-in-law: Duane “Bones” Bright.

Services are with McKown Funeral Home.