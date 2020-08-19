Larry French

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Lee French

August 7, 1935-August 15, 2020

Larry Lee French, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, surrounded by his daughters. He was welcomed into heaven by our Lord Savior Jesus Christ, his wife, Joann, his parents and his brothers.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2720 28th St., Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with family receiving friends, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.

Larry was the oldest of seven sons born to Clifford “Tuffy” and Myrtle (Ball) French. He was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Decatur. He grew up in the Decatur area and graduated from Decatur High School in 1953.