Larry Fritz

October 16, 1953 - March 13, 2022

Larry Fritz, 68, formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Larry was born Oct. 16, 1953, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to William and Mary Lou Fritz. He graduated from Scotus Central Catholic in 1972. On April 20, 1974, he married the love of his life, Sheri Fuehrer. To this union they had three wonderful children: Kerry, Amanda and Kyle.

In the mid-1980s, Larry took over Northwest Electric from his father. He went on to grow the business with four other locations throughout Nebraska and Iowa. He enjoyed working with and moving the business forward as such, Larry served as the EASA (Electrical Apparatus Service Association) Midwest chapter president for several years.

Larry also enjoyed coaching, mentoring and helping people in any way. He loved to give advice and was always willing to converse with new people. He loved talking about his adventures with Sheri or any one of his six grandchildren.

After Larry retired, he and Sheri enjoyed taking their camper anywhere they could and would try to take at least one grandkid with them.

Larry had such a huge heart and showed his love for his family any time he could.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sheri Fritz of Davey; daughter, Kerry (Alex) Eddy of Omaha; daughter, Amanda Fritz of Columbus; son, Kyle (Ashley) Fritz of Lincoln; grandchildren, Xander and PFC Sebastien Fritz, Sophia Eddy, Nolan, Tenley and Emerson Fritz; a brother; three sisters; two aunts; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Center for Survivors in Columbus or Wounded Warriors. Both organizations were very close to Larry's heart.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.