Larry ‘Pudge' Ray Funkhouser

November 14, 1937 - April 16, 2023

Larry ‘Pudge' Ray Funkhouser, 85, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away April 16, 2023, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Hospital in Osceola.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Litt officiating. Inurnment was in the Shelby Cemetery with Military Rites by Shelby Legion Post 296.

Larry ‘Pudge' was born Nov. 14, 1937, to Clarence E. and Edna K. (Mahnken) Funkhouser on the farm in rural Shelby. He attended school in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School. Larry joined the U.S. Navy on May 14, 1956, and served as an electronics technician. While serving in the Navy he was stationed at Argentia, Newfoundland, and received a Good Conduct Medal. He received his honorable discharge on May 13, 1962.

Larry began a long career working for the railroad as a section boss. Larry retired from the railroad in 2000. He then worked as a maintenance man at Central Community College in Columbus for many years.

On June 20, 1984, he was united in marriage to Carolyn L. Hartig in Osceola and they made their home in Shelby. He enjoyed watching Nebraska Husker football.

He was a member of the Shelby Legion Post.

Survivors include step-son, Brian Petersen of Hubbell; two step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren; sister, Judy Hall of Holt, Missouri; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn who passed away August 12, 2021; his parents; three brothers; and two sisters-in-law.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com