Larry Gilmore
April 26, 1940 - August 20, 2021
Larry Gilmore, 81, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home in Humphrey, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Humphrey Community Center.
Larry Eugene Gilmore was born April 26, 1940, in Mondamin, Iowa. He was the youngest of three children born to Charles and Marie (Donn) Gilmore. Larry attended school in Modale, Iowa, graduating in 1957. After graduation, Larry worked construction in North Bend, Nebraska, where he met his future bride, Norma Jean Ondracek. They were married on Sept. 26, 1960, in North Bend. On Feb. 27, 1962, Larry entered the U.S. Navy and the couple lived, for a brief time, in San Diego where Larry was stationed on the ship, the Ticonderoga. After being discharged on Feb. 26, 1965, Larry and Norma moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where Larry worked for Union Pacific Railroad.
In October 1968, the marriage was blessed with a daughter, Michelle. The Gilmores found their forever home in the community of Humphrey, where Larry and Norma owned the Avenue Bar for 36 years before retiring in May 2005. While managing the bar, Larry worked various jobs including putting up grain bins for Lenny Eisenmenger and then working for the John Deere company in Humphrey. Just recently retired, Larry worked for John Deere for 47 years.
Although Larry enjoyed collecting antiques, playing cards and going to the casino, his greatest joy came from his four grandchildren, who unselfishly shared him with cousins, friends, teammates and roommates. Anyone lucky enough to know him quickly embraced the opportunity to lovingly refer to him as Grandpa Larry. He loved to support his family and extended family and was always ready to hop in the car to go to games and activities — near and far — from tee ball to collegiate ball; if his “grandkids” were involved, he was there to cheer for them.
Larry loved having a house full of friends and family; the more the merrier. He could talk to anyone. Whether it was catching up, sharing old memories or making everyone laugh with his one-liners and jokes, Larry never knew a stranger and made everyone feel welcomed and comfortable. Two of his favorite topics were his beloved Nebraska Huskers and Humphrey High Bulldogs. A loyal and devoted fan, he cheered them on to the end.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Terry) Wemhoff of Humphrey; grandchildren, Terin (Tyler) Klaahsen of Columbus, Eric Wemhoff of Humphrey, Mikayla Wemhoff of Lincoln and Jenaya Wemhoff of Humphrey; brother-in-law, Ron (Janice) Ondracek of North Bend, Nebraska; and a host of relatives, friends and honorary grandkids whose lives he touched.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Norma; his parents; brother, Dwight (Marie); sister, Deloma (Lloyd) Bair; nephew, Gary Gilmore; niece, Shirley (LaVerne) Jackson; nephew-in-law, Charlie Waite; and sister-in-law, Barbara Ondracek.