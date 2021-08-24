Larry Gilmore

Although Larry enjoyed collecting antiques, playing cards and going to the casino, his greatest joy came from his four grandchildren, who unselfishly shared him with cousins, friends, teammates and roommates. Anyone lucky enough to know him quickly embraced the opportunity to lovingly refer to him as Grandpa Larry. He loved to support his family and extended family and was always ready to hop in the car to go to games and activities — near and far — from tee ball to collegiate ball; if his “grandkids” were involved, he was there to cheer for them.

Larry loved having a house full of friends and family; the more the merrier. He could talk to anyone. Whether it was catching up, sharing old memories or making everyone laugh with his one-liners and jokes, Larry never knew a stranger and made everyone feel welcomed and comfortable. Two of his favorite topics were his beloved Nebraska Huskers and Humphrey High Bulldogs. A loyal and devoted fan, he cheered them on to the end.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Terry) Wemhoff of Humphrey; grandchildren, Terin (Tyler) Klaahsen of Columbus, Eric Wemhoff of Humphrey, Mikayla Wemhoff of Lincoln and Jenaya Wemhoff of Humphrey; brother-in-law, Ron (Janice) Ondracek of North Bend, Nebraska; and a host of relatives, friends and honorary grandkids whose lives he touched.