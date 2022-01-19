 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry Houdek

Larry Houdek

Age 77

Larry Houdek, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus with Fr. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Interment will be at 1:15 p.m. on Friday in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

