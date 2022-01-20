Larry Houdek

September 24, 1944 - January 16, 2022

Larry Houdek, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 562 17th Ave. in Columbus, with the Rev. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Interment will be at 1:15 p.m. on Friday in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Larry was born on a small farm in Stanton County, Nebraska, on Sept. 24, 1944, to Emil and Mayme (Spulak) Houdek. He was the second born of seven children. He graduated from Clarkson High School in 1962 and finished his secondary education (associate degree) while working for Becton Dickinson. Larry retired from Becton Dickinson after 35-plus years of dedicated service. Larry married Judy Anne Buckendahl on April 19, 1965, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanton, Nebraska. To this union were born three daughters including Victoria Hinrichs (Michael), Katherine Havlat (Jeffrey) and Tracy Alves (Robert).

Larry was an avid golfer, bowler and took great pride in staying fit. He had a lifelong love of buying and selling cars. He was a lover of the Lord, laughter, music, motorcycles and especially his cats Pixie and Dixie. But most of all he was a lover of life. He loved his family fiercely and was a friend to all. Larry never met a stranger and always had an abundance of really bad jokes.

He was a 1991 charter and lifetime member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. His Wing family brought him great joy. Larry's beautiful soul will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him.

Larry is survived by his siblings, Janice Scott (Doug), Emily Groene and Kenneth Houdek; brother-in-law, Robert Zegers; sister-in-law, Leona Houdek; daughters, Victoria Hinrichs (Michael), Katherine Havlat (Jeffrey) and Tracy Alves (Robert); grandchildren, Lindsey Menke (Keith), Brandon Havlat (Shayla), Ashley Meredith (Jess), Joshua Hinrichs (Ashley), Vincent and Anthony Alves; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Mayme Houdek; and siblings, Melvin Houdek, Donnie Houdek and Mary Lou Zegers.

Memorials are suggested to Paws & Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St. in Columbus, Nebraska.

