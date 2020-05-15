Larry J. Preister
June 26, 1930 – May 9, 2020

Survived by his wife of 67 years, Victoria; children: Dave (Lisa), Cheri, Dan (Di), Mary Kay Love (Fred), Mike (Selina), Teresa Thorson (Don), and Bill (Tracy); sister, Sr. Margaret Mary Preister OSF; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and in-laws.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.

