Larry J. Preister
June 26, 1930 – May 9, 2020
Survived by his wife of 67 years, Victoria; children: Dave (Lisa), Cheri, Dan (Di), Mary Kay Love (Fred), Mike (Selina), Teresa Thorson (Don), and Bill (Tracy); sister, Sr. Margaret Mary Preister OSF; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and in-laws.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.
