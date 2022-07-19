Larry Kuta

December 22, 1940 - July 15, 2022

Larry Kuta, 81, of Columbus, died Friday, July 15, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is Tuesday 5-7 p.m. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service all at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Larry Kuta was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ray J. and Agnes (Kosinski) Kuta. He grew up in Columbus where he received his education at St. Bonaventure High School. He was married to Ruth Leslie on June 17, 1961, in Columbus, Nebraska. Larry worked as a mason in the Columbus area and throughout Nebraska his entire career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his son, Brian (Lori) Kuta of Omaha; son, Gary Kuta of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Karla (Rex) Porter of Columbus; daughter, Brenda (Rod) Buckholtz of Sioux City, Iowa; daughter, Denise Pinion of Yukon, Oklahoma; son, Ray (Ashley Selden) Kuta of Columbus; special friend, Maxine Klement of Columbus; 12 grandchildren; and brother, Richard Kuta of Sioux City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to be designated at a later date.

