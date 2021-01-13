Larry Loseke

On April 29, 1960, Larry was united in marriage to Selma Michaelsen, and they moved to the family farm in 1966, where they raised their five children. Larry farmed and raised livestock until they moved to Platte Center in 1994. Larry and Selma were recognized as the outstanding farm family of the Platte Center area in 1991 by the Platte County Agricultural Society. Larry was a 4-H leader and helped with the livestock and animal sale at the Platte County Fair.

Larry was a member of the American Legion Parry Post 283. He enjoyed playing cards with different card groups. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church, where he served as an elder, financial secretary and Sunday School superintendent. Those who knew him best loved his sharp wit and unique sense of humor.

After retirement, Larry found great joy in his workshop. He was a great resource to his children and many others because of his ability to fix and build things. He built several homes along with his family after his retirement. Larry was known for his unique woodwork creations – many were donated to fundraisers. He could assimilate everything and once he had a plan, he would be lost in it until he completed it.