 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Loseke
View Comments

Larry Loseke

{{featured_button_text}}
American flag

Larry Loseke

Age 84

Larry Loseke, 84, of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in Platte Center.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Billy Czapla officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The service will broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Masks are required at the church. There will be military honors performed at the church. Interment will be held at a later date in Roselawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News