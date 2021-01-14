Larry Loseke
June 26, 1936 - January 9, 2021
Larry Loseke, 84, of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in Platte Center after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Billy Czapla officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The service will broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Masks are required at the church. There will be military honors performed at the church by the American Legion Parry Post 283 of Platte Center. Interment will be held at a later date in Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Platte Center Fire and Rescue or donor's choice.
Larry was born on June 26, 1936, in Clearwater, Nebraska, to Ernst and Clara (Ahlers) Loseke. His family moved to Platte Center when he was one-year-old. Larry attended rural Platte Center grade school and graduated from Platte Center High School in 1954. He joined the United States Air Force at the age of 18. He spent the majority of his military time stateside in Alaska. Larry was recognized as airman of the year during his military career. He lived his entire life in Platte County aside from the eight years he was in the military.
On April 29, 1960, Larry was united in marriage to Selma Michaelsen, and they moved to the family farm in 1966, where they raised their five children. Larry farmed and raised livestock until they moved to Platte Center in 1994. Larry and Selma were recognized as the outstanding farm family of the Platte Center area in 1991 by the Platte County Agricultural Society. Larry was a 4-H leader and helped with the livestock and animal sale at the Platte County Fair.
Larry was a member of the American Legion Parry Post 283. He enjoyed playing cards with different card groups. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church, where he served as an elder, financial secretary and Sunday School superintendent. Those who knew him best loved his sharp wit and unique sense of humor.
After retirement, Larry found great joy in his workshop. He was a great resource to his children and many others because of his ability to fix and build things. He built several homes along with his family after his retirement. Larry was known for his unique woodwork creations – many were donated to fundraisers. He could assimilate everything and once he had a plan, he would be lost in it until he completed it.
Larry is survived by his wife, Selma Loseke of Platte Center; sons, Scott (Linda) Loseke of Columbus, Kendal (Jodi) Loseke of Columbus and Troy (Allison) Loseke of Gretna; daughter, Suzanne (Jerry) Patton of Fullerton; son-in-law, Dave (Lori) Batenhorst of Norfolk; numerous grandchildren and great–grandchildren; sisters, Dr. Mary Ann Waldon of Houston, Texas, and Betty Gordon of Lincoln; brother, LeRoy (Sylvia) Loseke of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Shirley Loseke of Columbus and Alta (Harvey) Nauenburg of Columbus; and brothers-in-law, Vic Olson of Columbus, Dwayne Mueller of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Roy (Sylvia) Michaelsen of Clarkson and Roland Wilke of Stanton.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst and Klara Loseke; daughter, Debora Batenhorst; sister, Kathy Mueller; brother, Cliff Loseke; sisters-in-law, Mildred Wilke, Dorothy (Herb) Korcek and Velda Olson; parents-in-law, Oscar (Hulda) Michaelsen; brothers-in-law, Bob Waldon, Charlie Gordon, Elroy Grotelueschen and Paul Gaver.