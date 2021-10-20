Larry Lueschen

Larry L. Lueschen

July 23, 1946 – October 18, 2021

Larry L. Lueschen, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster and the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the church. Interment, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard, will be at 1 p.m. that afternoon in Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Larry Louis Lueschen was born on Tuesday, July 23, 1946, at the Lutheran Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, to Hugo and Clara (Lutjelusche) Lueschen. He was baptized on Aug. 25, 1946, and confirmed on April 10, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, Nebraska. He attended elementary school at District 46 in rural Creston, Nebraska, and graduated from Leigh High School on May 22, 1964. He continued his education in the 1970s when he enrolled in Advance Schools, Inc. and took correspondence courses in electric service and appliance repair and also refrigeration and air conditioning.

Following high school graduation, Larry worked on the family farm and for area farmers until Feb. 25, 1966, when he entered the U.S. Navy. He served as a hospital corpsman in the Navy, and was stationed in Japan, Vietnam, California and Illinois. In Vietnam, he served as a corpsman (medic) stationed with the Marines, where he received two Purple Hearts for injuries. He also received the Combat Action Ribbon and the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V”. On Nov. 24, 1969, he was honorably discharged.

Larry married Carolyn Stuthman on Saturday, Dec. 12, 1970, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. On Oct. 22, 1971, their son Kevin was born and on July 31, 1974, they welcomed their daughter Kristel to the family. The family resided in Columbus until they built their current home in rural Columbus in 1977. Larry and Carolyn celebrated 50 years of marriage last December.

On Jan. 26, 1970, Larry began employment with Moorman Manufacturing Company in Columbus. In 1998, Moorman Manufacturing was purchased by ADM, becoming ADM Alliance Nutrition. He continued his employment with the company and retired on July 30, 2010, after 40 years. Larry also worked part-time at Walmart from 1992 – 1997.

Larry was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1971, where he taught Sunday School, sang in the Men's Choir, the Joy Choir, the Saturday evening Worship Team, operated the camera and the projector for the services, ushered for special services, and attended the Friday morning Men's Ministry Bible Study where he served as president for three years. He also served on the Worship Support Committee and volunteered in the church office. For the last several years, he and Carolyn enjoyed traveling to Norfolk, Nebraska, to put Mercy Meals together with other church members.

Larry was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Platte County Historical Society, and Friends of Music. While his children were in school, Larry served as a Cub Scout Webelos Leader and also served on the Board of Education Advisory Council at Lakeview High School in Columbus.

Larry and Carolyn enjoyed attending their children and grandchildren's events and spending time with them. He also enjoyed woodworking, attending sporting events, and traveling to most of the states, Europe, Aruba, Colombia, Panama, Jamaica, and Costa Rica.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lueschen of Columbus; son, Kevin (Meredith) Lueschen of Fenton, Michigan; grandchildren, Kyle and Ashley Lueschen of Fenton, Michigan; daughter, Kristel (Greg) Hall of Columbus; grandchildren, Emily and Alex Hall of Columbus; sister, Sharon (Dale) Ternus of Monroe; brother, Elden Lueschen of Creston; brother-in-law, Arnold (Nancy) Stuthman of Platte Center; brother-in-law, Herbert Stuthman of Columbus; nephews; nieces; and great-nephews and -nieces.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo (April 30, 1978) and Clara (Sept. 26, 2002) Lueschen; parents-in-law, Ernst (April 14, 1990) and Elsie (Sept. 29, 2007) Stuthman; brother-in-law, Paul (Feb. 15, 2021); and sister-in-law, Janet (Mar. 2, 2011) Stuthman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com