Larry Mohr

December 21, 1955 - December 21, 2021

Larry Mohr, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.

Larry was born Dec. 21, 1955, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Herman and Marie (Renner) Mohr. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. Larry graduated from Lakeview High School and began farming and raising hogs with his dad. On Jan. 16, 1988, Larry was united in marriage to Barbara Jones. Larry was an independent trucker for several years. Because of several physical injuries, Larry retired from trucking and farming and the couple moved into Columbus. Larry was an outdoorsman who loved to go hunting and fishing.

Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara Mohr of Columbus; son, Charles (Meghan) Mohr of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Emersyn, Brinen, Quinn and Madeline; daughter, Nnatra (Michael) Corderro of Norfolk; and son, Travis (Azia) Mohr of Omaha.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marie Mohr.

Memorials may be directed to Paws & Claws.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com