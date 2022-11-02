Larry G. Muhle

February 19, 1947 - October 28, 2022

Larry G. Muhle, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Larry Muhle, son of Gordon and Jacqueline (Best) Muhle, was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on Feb. 19, 1947. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, Nebraska, on April 13, 1947, and confirmed on March 26, 1961. Larry grew up on a farm by Leigh. He graduated from Leigh High School in 1965. Larry served in Army National Guard from 1966 to 1972. On Feb. 20, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Bernestine Kay Moeller, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

Larry continued farming and was very proud that the farm is still in operation today, and that it is a fifth generation farm. Larry and Bernie were active members of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the church counsel. Larry also served on the school board of District 5-R and booster club at Lakeview High School.

Larry and Bernie were married 56 years. Larry believed in being the head of the household and raising his children in faithfulness and being active in the church. Larry enjoyed participating in Rock Steady Boxing with his Parkinson's and physical therapy group. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed going to all their activities and achievements. Larry and Bernie enjoyed family and friends and loved to travel. They had traveled to all 50 states. He also enjoyed playing cards and having coffee with friends. Larry and Bernie were members of the NRCA car club and traveled over 600 miles with the group.

Larry is survived by his wife, Bernestine "Bernie" Kay Muhle of Columbus; daughter, Kerri (Ron) Coughlin; grandchildren, Rhegan Coughlin, Geoff Coughlin and Ryan Coughlin of Omaha and DeAnna Coughlin of Clay Center, Kansas; son, Kaine (Jen) Muhle; grandchildren, Max Muhle and Samia Muhle of Leigh; sister, Diane (Larry) Kapels of Creston; brother, Roger Muhle of Aurora, Colorado; brother-in-law, Galyn (Linda) Moeller of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Marcy Kallweit of Columbus.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Jacqueline Muhle; sister-in-law, Connie Muhle; father and mother-in-law, Allen and Verona Moeller; and brother-in-law, Steve Kallweit.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation.

