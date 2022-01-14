Larry Navrkal

August 21, 1952 - December 20, 2021

Larry Navrkal, 69, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Dec. 20, 2021, at his home.

Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, Nebraska. A luncheon at the church will follow. Private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Larry was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to John and Martha (Vanek) Navrkal. Larry graduated from David City Public High School in 1970 and spent most of his life in the Bellwood and Columbus areas. A machinist by trade, he worked at Appleton Electric, Behlen and B-D over the years. The job he held dearest, however, was working at the grain elevator as a young man in Bellwood with his father. He was also active in Jaycees and helped with Boy Scout activities. After retirement, Larry greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and all of their activities attending parties, dance recitals and horse shows.

He is survived by his children, Jason (Bridget) Navrkal of Columbus and Karla (Jacob) Ericksen of Aurora and their mother Sharon (Steve) Brown of Valentine; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Jerome (Joyce) Navrkal of Schuyler, Shirley (Lloyd) Spencer of Beaverton, Michigan, Rogene (Ken) Schaer of Columbus and Patricia (Donald) Darnell of Rising City.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com