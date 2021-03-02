Larry Osterhoudt

December 15, 1937 – February 25, 2021

Larry Osterhoudt, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m.. on Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Larry G. Osterhoudt was born Dec. 15, 1937, in McCook, Nebraska, to Bertha (Schmid) and Wendell Osterhoudt of Curtis, Nebraska. He attended Curtis Public Grade School, and graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture (High School) at Curtis in 1956, where he was a Free Throw Champion. He attended Kearney State Teachers College (UNK), during which time he met the love of his life, Sandra "Soni" Callahan. They were married on March 15, 1959, in Kearney. They moved to Columbus that year to manage the A&W Root Beer Drive-Inn.