Larry Reimers

March 26, 1939 – February 14, 2021

Larry Reimers, of Columbus, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, with a 6 p.m. vigil, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Isidore Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with Military Honors.

Larry Reimers was born March 26, 1939, in West Point, Nebraska, to Otto and Eva (Hartman) Reimers. He grew up in West Point, Nebraska, and graduated from Guardian Angels High School in 1956. He continued his education at the Omaha School of Commerce. Larry served the U.S. Army from 1959-1961.

On July 15, 1961, Larry was united in marriage to Elizabeth Stieren at St. Mary's Church in West Point. Larry worked for Northern Propane Gas Company for several years before going to work at Pat's Store for Homes, and 21 years at Sherwin Williams. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, golfing, and having coffee with his friends. He was an avid homebrewer of beer and wine. Larry was a member of St. Isidore Church and a member of the Gun Club.