May 29, 1945—June 17, 2023

Larry D. Ruffner, husband to the late Yvonne D. (“Butchie”) Ruffner and son of the late Vane Loyal Ruffner and Geraldine Baird Ruffner, passed away peacefully in Columbus, Nebraska on June 17, 2023. He was 78 years old.

Larry was born on May 29, 1945, in Fonde, Kentucky. He graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1963. Larry married Butchie, the love of his life on March 4, 1965, and they enjoyed 56 years together before her passing in 2021. Larry and Yvonne raised their four children in Ashtabula, Ohio where they lived for thirty years before relocating to Wagner Lakes in Columbus, Nebraska in 1995.

While raising their family in Ashtabula, Larry earned an associate of science degree in industrial engineering from Kent State University (Ashtabula Campus) and a bachelor’s of science degree in business management from Dyke College.

Larry had a long and dedicated career working for Reliance Electric, Rockwell Automation and ultimately retiring as vice president of manufacturing for Global Industries, Inc. in Nebraska in 2011.

Larry is survived by his four children and their families: Charlene (Kenny) Fines of Locust Grove, Virginia; Kathleen (Sam) Dispenza of Mentor, Ohio; Cheryl (Cory) Ditter of Columbus, Nebraska; and Jeffery (Sara) Ruffner of Cincinnati, Ohio; 12 grandchildren: Michael (Chelsea) Fines; Samantha, Kayla, Dominick and Giana Dispenza; Chase, Nathan and Jackson Ditter; and Drew, Marin, Derek and Mallory Ruffner; two great-grandchildren: Noah and Ella Fines. He is also survived by his brother, Ronnie (Joyce) Ruffner of Waldorf, Maryland; and brothers-in-law: Larry Rininger of West Augusta, Virginia and Ben Davis of Salisbury, North Carolina as well and numerous much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Larry was predeceased by his wife, Yvonne; his parents, Vane and Geraldine (Geri); his dear sisters, Anna Sue Davis and Julia Lou Rininger; sister-in-law, Marisa Ruffner-Fikiet; and niece, Ann Renee Rininger.

Larry and Butchie built many wonderful memories throughout the years and particularly enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Their kids have fond memories of summer softball in Ashtabula where Larry played for several teams through the years, including REBA, East 6th Street Café and 300 Lounge to name a few. Summers in Nebraska were full of epic 4th of July parties on the lake. Larry always enjoyed hosting terrific fireworks displays for family and friends. The family is comforted to know that Larry and Butchie are together again lighting up the dance floor in heaven.