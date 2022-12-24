Larry Smith

Larry W. Smith
July 31, 1947 - December 21, 2022
Larry W. Smith, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Private family burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.
Larry Wayne Smith was born July 31, 1947, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Paul D. and Margariete (Moore) Smith. He was a 1966 graduate of Fleming High School in Roanoke, Virginia. Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1968 – 1972. After the service he worked for the United States Postal Service for about 11 years. In 1974, Larry and his two partners Jim Wemhoff and Loren Henggeler opened the first franchise of Godfather's Pizza in Columbus, going on to own several stores in Nebraska and Corpus Christi, Texas. They eventually sold the stores in the late 1980s. Larry was an avid golfer until his health prevented him from playing. Larry never met a stranger. He loved visiting with people not matter where he was at, but the most joy he had in life was spending time with his “special friend,” great-nephew Spencer Shotkoski. Larry enjoyed watching Spencer compete in his sporting activities and just hanging out together. He married his wife of 30 years, Sheryl Michener, on Jan. 23, 1993.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Smith of Columbus; sister, Norma (Ray) Keevan of Roanoke, Virginia; sister, Judy Webb of Roanoke, Virginia; brother, Chris Smith of Roanoke, Virginia; mother-in-law, Betty Michener of Columbus; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Mike) Evans of Columbus; sister-in-law, Twyla (Donald) Lewis of Columbus; brother-in-law, Murray Michener of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Sandy (Pat) Arasmith of Columbus; brother-in-law, Terry Michener of Omaha; brother-in-law, Chris Michener of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul D. and Margariete Smith; brother, Don L. Smith; brother, Eugene D. Smith; sister, Carol S. Roberts; father-in-law, Norman Michener; and brother-in-law, Chuck Willets.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Live On Nebraska, Trinity Lutheran or donor's choice.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com