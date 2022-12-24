Larry Smith

Larry W. Smith

July 31, 1947 - December 21, 2022

Larry Wayne Smith was born July 31, 1947, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Paul D. and Margariete (Moore) Smith. He was a 1966 graduate of Fleming High School in Roanoke, Virginia. Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1968 – 1972. After the service he worked for the United States Postal Service for about 11 years. In 1974, Larry and his two partners Jim Wemhoff and Loren Henggeler opened the first franchise of Godfather's Pizza in Columbus, going on to own several stores in Nebraska and Corpus Christi, Texas. They eventually sold the stores in the late 1980s. Larry was an avid golfer until his health prevented him from playing. Larry never met a stranger. He loved visiting with people not matter where he was at, but the most joy he had in life was spending time with his “special friend,” great-nephew Spencer Shotkoski. Larry enjoyed watching Spencer compete in his sporting activities and just hanging out together. He married his wife of 30 years, Sheryl Michener, on Jan. 23, 1993.