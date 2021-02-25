Larry Timms

Larry Dean Timms

July 7, 1958 - February 9, 2021

Larry lived most of his life in Columbus, Nebraska, where he worked as a welder for BD manufacturing for many years. Larry served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1979. He spent the last few years living in Hastings, Nebraska, where he enjoyed working part time at different small jobs, making new friends and looking forward to retirement. Larry was loved by many and will be missed.