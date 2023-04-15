Laura R. Ganow

August 25, 1976 - April 11, 2023

Laura R. Ganow, 46, of Columbus, formerly of Grand Island, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at CHI Health-Schuyler.

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Laura's obit page at giallfaiths.com. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.

Laura was born on Aug. 25, 1976, in Grand Island to Charles Ganow and Rhonda (Reher). She was loved and raised by Rick and Rhonda Saalfeld. Laura graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1995. She and Jason Kappelman have been living in Columbus for 10 years. Laura worked for the Columbus Ramada Inn for eight years, working as a breakfast host and helped in the kitchen. She enjoyed serving and visiting with the guests.

Each and every day was a celebration for Laura. She was authentically true to herself. She was so supportive to anyone lucky enough to befriend her. Laura enjoyed boating in the summer with her son and grandchildren. She had a love for children and formed instant bonds with them.

In her spare time, she devoted many hours to helping rescue animals and finding shelters for dogs. Laura loved all animals and they enthusiastically returned her love. She rescued and raised three American Eskimo dogs, her favorite breed. Laura's grandparents raised race horses and her grandmother named the new baby horses after her grandchildren. Loribec, named after Laura and Becky, was the biggest winner in the stable. Laura was so happy to be a part of those “Winner Circle Photos” with the horse named after her.

Laura was most proud of her two grandchildren, Kinsley and Sam, who were the loves of her life.

Those who will cherish her memory until we meet again include her parents, Rhonda and Rick Saalfeld of Grand Island; her son, Andrew (Danielle Blodgett) Ganow of Central City; her grandkids: Kinsley and Samuel Ganow; the father of her son, Jason Kappelman, of Columbus; brother, Scott (Ginny) Ganow of Kearney; step-brother, Rich (Lisa) Saalfeld of Crete; sister, Stephanie Ganow of Wood River; her nieces and nephew, Bailey, Carter and Ellie Ganow; aunts: Sue (Chuck) Hoffman and Cindy Husted; and her wonderful cousins and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, and her biological father, Chuck Ganow.