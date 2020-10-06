Laurel Bruckner

Age 87

Laurel Bruckner, 87, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. Interment is at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Laurel was born in 1933 on the family farm in Oldham, South Dakota. She was raised, along with her sister Sharon, in Oldham. In 1952, Laurel married Robert Wilde. They had five children: Ranae, Peggy, Karen, Robert and Brett. After the youngest was born, Laurel went to work at Louie's Restaurant. Following Louie's, Laurel also worked at Jack and Jill's Grocery store, SunMart and, eventually, Walmart. Laurel was re-married in 1980 to Lee Bruckner and gained two step-daughters, Annette and Sharon. They were married until Lee passed in 2002.