Laurence Esch Jr.

Laurence “Butch” J. Esch Jr.

August 13, 1942 - December 17, 2022

Laurence “Butch” J. Esch Jr., 80, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home in Hastings, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spalding, Nebraska, with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery with military rites conducted by conducted by American Legion Post #299 of Spalding, Nebraska, and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Laurence “Butch” James Esch Jr., son of Laurence “Shorty” and Cora (Sparks) Esch, was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Spalding, Nebraska. Butch attended Spalding Academy and graduated with the class of 1960. After high school Butch joined the Navy and served his country until he was honorably discharged.

Butch was married to Donna French. From that union five children were born. Later he married Lynne Blakeley and from this union they were blessed with three more children.

Butch was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working with his hands. He grew up farming, ran and owned the gas station in Spalding and later became a master electrician. He then moved to Colorado where he owned his own business Lee Concrete. Before retiring he worked with his family at Horse Creek Ranch in Colorado. Butch enjoyed the outdoors. You could often find him hunting, fishing and camping. He was also an avid collector of guns and coins. Most of all, Butch loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Butch is survived by his eight children, James Brian Esch of Hastings, David Mitchell (Elaina) Esch of Carmichael, California, Kristy (Mike) Frauendorfer of Lindsay, Vincent Esch of Aurora, Colorado, Lisa (Todd) Wyman of Silver Creek, Charles Esch of Wellington, Colorado, Megan (Travis) Kassing of Columbus and Cassandra Wiseman of Mukilteo, Washington; 23 grandchildren, Ashley (Terance) Burrell, Justin (Amanda) Esch, Dakota Hiatt, Kateri Hiatt, Tyson Hiatt, Harley Vagus, Alisha (Phil) Kiner, Jeshua Esch, Laurence Esch, Angelina Esch, Shuraya (Brian Choat) Frauendorfer, Brayden Frauendorfer, Morgan (Ryan Perry) Frauendorfer, Lexi Frauendorfer, Sage Frauendorfer, Samantha (Derek Hanis) Wyman, Scott Wyman, Landon Esch, Emma Kassing, Leah Kassing, Jesse Kassing, Jorge Castaneda and Brock Wiseman; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Lynne) Esch of Broomfield, Colorado, Dennis (Kathleen) Esch of Omaha, Pat (Arlene) Esch of Springfield, Colorado, Regina (Ron) Worthington of Omaha, Paul (Sara) Esch of Fair Oaks, California, Ray (Mindy) Esch of Platteville, Colorado, Tim (Yvonne) Esch of Spalding, Judy (Don) Brown of Heber Springs, Arkansas, and Don (Linda) Esch of Syracuse; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Ann; parents; one brother, Matthew Esch; son-in-law, Greg Wiseman; and three nephews, Jeff Esch, John Esch and Joseph Worthington.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.