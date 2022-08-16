Lauretta Mohrman

Lauretta G. Mohrman

December 5, 1924 - August 1, 2022

Lauretta G. Mohrman, 97, of Fullerton, California, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Serento Rosa in Yorba Linda, California.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin Bebb officiating. Interment will be in Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery, north of Columbus. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and continue Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.

Lauretta G. Mohrman was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Platte County, Nebraska, near Monroe to Raymond and Bertha (Jones) Lewis. She attended Postville School and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus. On July 17, 1941, Lauretta was united in marriage to Edward Mohrman. The couple farmed in the Columbus area until 1975 when they moved to California. Lauretta enjoyed doing yardwork and having beautiful flowers. She had several collections of Hummels, tea pots, etc.

Lauretta is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Leonard) Henry of Ontario, California; daughter, Shirley Kness of Milford; son, Larry (Lois) Mohrman of Columbus; sister-in-law, Marge Mohrman of Columbus; grandchildren, Ross (Sharon) Kness, Kelly Heser, Johanna (Scott) Evers, Tamme (AJ) Benzing, Sherri (Duane) Booth, Kerri (Jason) Bollin, Lucas (Amanda) Mohrman, Lily (Tanner) Bock, James Mohrman, Robert (Michelle) Mohrman and Craig (Melinda) Mohrman; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lauretta was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Berth Lewis; husband, Edward Mohrman; son and daughter-in-law, Earl Dean (Rita) Mohrman; son-in-law, Roger Kness; sister, Valetta Kluever; brother, Darwin Lewis; and brother, Dearold Lewis.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's choice or Shell Creek Baptist Cemetery.

