Laurie Nielsen-Singer

March 2, 1968 - April 5, 2021

Laurie Nielsen-Singer, 53, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home in Omaha.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be held at Peace Lutheran Church from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday. Private family interment will be held in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks are required for the visitation and service.

Laurie was born on March 2, 1968, in Columbus to Edward and Jolaine (Loseke) Nielsen Jr. She attended school in Columbus, where she was active in basketball, track and volleyball. Laurie graduated from Columbus High School in 1986 and attended the University of Arizona for a year. She then transferred to the University of Denver, where she played varsity volleyball and graduated with a Bachelor's of Business in Hospitality Management.