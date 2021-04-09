Laurie Nielsen-Singer
March 2, 1968 - April 5, 2021
Laurie Nielsen-Singer, 53, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home in Omaha.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be held at Peace Lutheran Church from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday. Private family interment will be held in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks are required for the visitation and service.
Laurie was born on March 2, 1968, in Columbus to Edward and Jolaine (Loseke) Nielsen Jr. She attended school in Columbus, where she was active in basketball, track and volleyball. Laurie graduated from Columbus High School in 1986 and attended the University of Arizona for a year. She then transferred to the University of Denver, where she played varsity volleyball and graduated with a Bachelor's of Business in Hospitality Management.
Laurie worked in the hotel industry for over 25 years, including the last 10 years in Omaha. In August 2005, Laurie was united in marriage to Marc Singer in Austin, Texas. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, enjoyed following Nebraska Volleyball and attending her children's activities.
Laurie is survived by her twin children, Julian and Ella Singer of Omaha, Nebraska; mother, Jolaine Nielsen of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Leslie Hitchner of Rumson, New Jersey; nieces and nephews, Lauren, Drew and Alexis Hitchner; sister, Christine (Andrew) Hancock of Littleton, Colorado; niece and nephew, Virginia and Cole Hancock; sister, Shelly (Craig) Schmidt of Columbus, Nebraska; nephews, Carter and Niels Schmidt; former husband, Marc Singer of Omaha, Nebraska; aunt, Roberta Saalfeld of Columbus, Nebraska; uncle, Wayne (Ardeth) Loseke of Columbus, Nebraska; and aunt, Glenda Kleinkauf of Deer River, Minnesota.
Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Edward Nielsen Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a benefit for Laurie's children or to the Children's Hospital & Medical Center of Omaha, Nebraska.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.